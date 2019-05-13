Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Last section of old Tappan Zee Bridge removed

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The last section of the old Tappan Zee Bridge has been hauled away for disassembly.

Crews began lowering the 600-foot (185-meter), 5,500-ton (5,590-metric ton) section on Thursday. Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office says Monday that barges were used to transport the final piece of the bridge offsite where it will be broken down.

Meanwhile, crews are working to raise and salvage pieces of the bridge that fell into the Hudson during an earlier explosive demolition.

The old bridge opened in 1955 about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of New York City to link Westchester and Rockland counties. The span underscored America’s aging infrastructure before Cuomo pushed through plans for its replacement, named the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge after his father, the late governor.

The nearly $4 billion Cuomo bridge fully opened to traffic last year.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Migrants bused to Denver from overcrowded border shelters
Covering Colorado

Migrants bused to Denver from overcrowded border shelters

5:52 pm
US measles cases still climbing, topping 800 for year
News

US measles cases still climbing, topping 800 for year

5:25 pm
Vietnam veteran graduates college with grandson
News

Vietnam veteran graduates college with grandson

4:51 pm
Migrants bused to Denver from overcrowded border shelters
Covering Colorado

Migrants bused to Denver from overcrowded border shelters

US measles cases still climbing, topping 800 for year
News

US measles cases still climbing, topping 800 for year

Vietnam veteran graduates college with grandson
News

Vietnam veteran graduates college with grandson

Scroll to top
Skip to content