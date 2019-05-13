Judge to hear suit over Trump financial records demand

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge in Washington is set to hold a hearing Tuesday on President Donald Trump’s attempt to block a House subpoena seeking his financial records.

Trump and his business organization sued the Democratic chairman of the House oversight committee to block the subpoena. The lawsuit says the subpoena from congressman Elijah Cummings “has no legitimate legislative purpose” and accuses Democrats of harassing Trump and wielding their new majority in Congress to try to stain the president’s standing.

Cummings issued the subpoena in April to an accountant for the president and Trump Organization, Mazars USA.

Judge Amit Mehta will decide whether the House’s subpoena is a valid exercise of legislative power. It is not clear when the judge will rule, but he has put the case on a fast track.