Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Judge approves unusual transportation plan for 900-pound man

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A federal judge has approved an unusual court transportation plan for a Virginia man who weighs more than 900 pounds.

Kenneth Hicks, of Emporia, is scheduled to plead guilty Monday in a cocaine conspiracy case.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that U.S. Magistrate Judge David Novak last week approved a plan to get Hicks to U.S. District Court in Richmond in a way that protects his health, safety and dignity.

Hicks lives in a dwelling attached to the rear of a mobile home. The plan to get him to the courthouse may involve cutting through a wall, bracing the structure and cutting down some trees.

Hicks asked that the FBI, the U.S. Marshals Service, first responders and others assess any medical issues he may have.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Actress and singer Doris Day dies at 97
News

Actress and singer Doris Day dies at 97

7:08 am
Warm week with scattered thunderstorms today
Weather

Warm week with scattered thunderstorms today

6:31 am
Missouri man accused of killing and mutilating cats he found on Craigslist
News

Missouri man accused of killing and mutilating cats he found on Craigslist

5:48 am
Actress and singer Doris Day dies at 97
News

Actress and singer Doris Day dies at 97

Warm week with scattered thunderstorms today
Weather

Warm week with scattered thunderstorms today

Missouri man accused of killing and mutilating cats he found on Craigslist
News

Missouri man accused of killing and mutilating cats he found on Craigslist

Scroll to top
Skip to content