Groups bringing national reparations debate to Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — Two national organizations pushing for federal legislation on reparations for descendants of African American slaves are bringing their agendas and messages to Detroit.

The Detroit-based Reparations Labor Union has scheduled a summit in June, which later the same week will be followed by the national conference for the Washington-based National Coalition of Blacks for Reparations in America, also known as N’Cobra.

The events come as a national dialogue on reparations is underway. A number of Democratic candidates for president have come out in support of discussing some form of repayment to descendants of slaves.

The U.S. has no reparations policy when it comes to African Americans, though legislation creating a study commission has been introduced in Congress.

But N’Cobra’s Jumoke Ifetayo says the attention is validating the reparations movement.

