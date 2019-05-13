Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Ethiopian Airlines hesitant about using Boeing Max jets

The CEO of Ethiopian Airlines says his airline might never fly the Boeing 737 Max again after a deadly crash in March, and if it does, it will wait until other carriers use the plane first.

Tewolde Gebremariam told NBC News that Ethiopian won’t use the plane unless the airline, its pilots and the traveling public are convinced that it’s safe.

Nearly 400 Max jets operated by dozens of airlines remain grounded around the world while Boeing works to fix flight-control software implicated in two accidents that killed 346 people, including 157 on Ethiopian.

Gebremariam says of Max jets, “If we fly them again, we will be the last airline to fly them again.”

A Boeing spokesman did not comment immediately on the CEO’s remarks.

Associated Press

