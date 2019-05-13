Candidates face off in GOP primary for NC congressional race

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Republicans are deciding who should carry their banner into a high-profile congressional race in a North Carolina district lacking a delegate in Washington because last year’s election was tainted by ballot fraud.

Republican and unaffiliated voters in the 9th Congressional District cast ballots Tuesday to decide which GOP candidate will face Democrat Dan McCready.

The general election will be Sept. 10 if one candidate collects more than 30 percent of the votes in Tuesday’s primary. If no one tops that milestone, that September date will be used for a runoff between the top two Republicans and the general election will be Nov. 5.

The special election was required after the state elections board found last year’s contest tainted when Republican Mark Harris used a political operative who improperly handled mail-in ballots.