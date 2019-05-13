Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Arraignment set for pilot charged in 3 killings in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s attorney general says a pilot charged in the 2015 shooting deaths of three people is scheduled for a court appearance next week.

Attorney General Andy Beshear said Monday that defendant Christian R. Martin is to be arraigned May 22 in a state court in western Kentucky.

Martin was arrested Saturday at the Louisville airport, a day after he was indicted by a Christian County grand jury. He’s charged in the deaths of Calvin and Pamela Phillips of Pembroke, Kentucky, and their neighbor, Edward Dansereau.

A pilot for an American Airlines subsidiary, Martin was living in North Carolina at the time of his indictment.

Beshear said he couldn’t comment on evidence prompting Martin’s arrest.

Christian County Deputy Sheriff Chris Miller says the arrest was welcomed with relief in the community.

