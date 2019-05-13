Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Alabama Senate heads toward vote on abortion ban measure

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers are headed toward a vote on a proposal to outlaw most abortions that has splintered Republicans over its lack of an exception for pregnancies resulting from rape or incest.

The GOP-dominated Alabama Senate is expected to vote Tuesday evening on the bill that would make performing an abortion at any stage of pregnancy a felony.

The bill overwhelmingly passed the House of Representatives 74-3, but some GOP state senators have expressed discomfort that the bill doesn’t include an exception for rape.

Others say they oppose exceptions because their goal is to create a court case to challenge the 1973 decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

The legislation comes after four states have approved abortion bans once a fetal heartbeat can be detected

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Memorial service to be held Wednesday for Kendrick Castillo
Covering Colorado

Memorial service to be held Wednesday for Kendrick Castillo

9:49 pm
U.S. hit with new round of tariffs, local economist breaks down potential impacts
Covering Colorado

U.S. hit with new round of tariffs, local economist breaks down potential impacts

9:42 pm
News 5 Investigates: Caregiver puts man in nursing home and moves into his house 
News5 Investigates

News 5 Investigates: Caregiver puts man in nursing home and moves into his house 

8:18 pm
Memorial service to be held Wednesday for Kendrick Castillo
Covering Colorado

Memorial service to be held Wednesday for Kendrick Castillo

U.S. hit with new round of tariffs, local economist breaks down potential impacts
Covering Colorado

U.S. hit with new round of tariffs, local economist breaks down potential impacts

News 5 Investigates: Caregiver puts man in nursing home and moves into his house 
News5 Investigates

News 5 Investigates: Caregiver puts man in nursing home and moves into his house 

Scroll to top
Skip to content