Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

4-year-old dies after finding gun from dad, a state trooper

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say the 4-year-old son of an Ohio state trooper found his father’s gun and accidentally shot and killed himself.

A coroner ruled Monday that all evidence points to the boy shooting himself after finding an unsecured weapon inside his home in Toledo. Police say the boy on Sunday had been taken to a hospital where he died.

The coroner identified the boy as 4-year-old Evan Sun. Authorities say he suffered one gunshot wound to the head.

The State Highway Patrol identified the trooper and boy’s father as Fu Sun of its Toledo post.

Toledo police say the investigation is continuing and the patrol says it will look into the division-issued gun involved in the shooting.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Migrants bused to Denver from overcrowded border shelters
Covering Colorado

Migrants bused to Denver from overcrowded border shelters

5:52 pm
US measles cases still climbing, topping 800 for year
News

US measles cases still climbing, topping 800 for year

5:25 pm
Vietnam veteran graduates college with grandson
News

Vietnam veteran graduates college with grandson

4:51 pm
Migrants bused to Denver from overcrowded border shelters
Covering Colorado

Migrants bused to Denver from overcrowded border shelters

US measles cases still climbing, topping 800 for year
News

US measles cases still climbing, topping 800 for year

Vietnam veteran graduates college with grandson
News

Vietnam veteran graduates college with grandson

Scroll to top
Skip to content