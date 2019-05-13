Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
3 juveniles arrested for alleged school threat in Wisconsin

POYNETTE, Wis. (AP) — Police in Wisconsin have arrested three juveniles for an alleged social media threat against the local school district.

District officials contacted police on Saturday to report a possible school shooting threat in Poynette, about 100 miles northwest of Milwaukee. The Poynette Police Department and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Department investigated and arrested the three youths on charges of making terroristic threats.

Authorities did not release any other details but did say there is no danger to the community, students or the school.

School officials say they’ll have additional staff Monday to offer support to students. They also requested a police presence to provide further reassurance. All scheduled activities will go on as usual.

Associated Press

