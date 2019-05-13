Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
2 Metro Transit officers suspended after suspect harms self

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two Twin Cities Metro Transit police officers have been suspended after a man they arrested critically injured himself in the back of a squad car.

Metro Transit spokesman Howie Padilla tells the Minneapolis Star Tribune that the man was arrested Sunday morning as part of a criminal investigation near the U.S. Bank Stadium light-rail station.

Padilla says the man harmed himself after being put into the back of a squad car and was taken to a hospital for treatment. No other details were immediately released.

The unnamed officers were placed on standard administrative leave while the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigates.

Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com

Associated Press

