Officials: Officer, robbery suspect dead in coastal Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a robbery suspect in coastal Georgia fatally shot a police officer and wounded his colleague before running away and being fatally shot afterward by another officer during a manhunt.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says 50-year-old Savannah Police Sgt. Kelvin Ansari and 49-year-old robbery suspect Edward Fuller III were pronounced dead at a hospital.

A statement from Georgia’s top law enforcement agency says Ansari and Officer Douglas Thomas had answered a call about a person robbed outside a Savannah barber shop Saturday evening. It says the suspect got out of a vehicle and fired on them, striking Ansari and Thomas.

Authorities say Fuller was later spotted emerging from a backyard shed, pointing a gun at officers, when he was shot.

Thomas was treated at the hospital and released.

Associated Press

