German train car arrives in New York for Auschwitz exhibit

NEW YORK (AP) — New Yorkers have witnessed the arrival of a remnant of the Holocaust: a vintage German train car like those used to transport people to Auschwitz and other death camps.

A crane lowered it onto tracks outside Manhattan’s Museum of Jewish Heritage on Sunday.

Prisoners’ belongings, as well as those of Nazis, are part of one of the largest ever exhibits on Auschwitz, opening May 8.

Artifacts include concrete posts from a camp fence topped with barbed and electrified wires, a gas mask used by the SS and the Auschwitz commander’s desk.

Among personal items are a comb improvised from scrap metal; the trumpet one survivor credits with saving his life; and tickets for passage on a ship of refugees the United States refused to accept. Some were later killed by the Nazis.