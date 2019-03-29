Trump’s sudden shift to health care scrambles GOP plans

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s decision to revive the fight over Affordable Care Act has stirred a political and policy debate among Republicans on how best to approach the divisive issue heading into the 2020 election.

For Trump, the reset he wants is clear. Republicans, he says, will become “the party of health care.”

But among Republican senators, there’s reluctance to embrace Trump’s new priority. And in the House, it’s a mixed bag for Republicans.

What’s unclear is whether a Trump-Care bill will emerge from the White House to replace the Affordable Care Act or if the president’s push for a policy outcome will fade to little more than a punchline on the campaign trail.