Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

White House threatens veto of Yemen war resolution

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has issued a veto threat ahead of a Senate vote to end U.S. support for the Saudi Arabian-led coalition fighting in Yemen.

The resolution coming up for a vote Wednesday is co-sponsored by independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah. It invokes the decades-old War Powers Act to halt American military involvement in Yemen.

The White House says U.S. support for the Saudis does not constitute engaging in “hostilities” and the resolution is flawed and possibly unconstitutional.

Passage of the resolution would be another strong rebuke from Congress of President Donald Trump’s support for Saudi Arabia.

Approaching its fifth year, the war in Yemen has killed thousands and created what the United Nations called the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Weather closings and delays: Wednesday, March 13
Covering Colorado

Weather closings and delays: Wednesday, March 13

7:35 am
Dangerous blizzard and winter storm to impact the Pikes Peak region today
Weather

Dangerous blizzard and winter storm to impact the Pikes Peak region today

7:35 am
Most flights canceled for Colorado Springs Airport and Denver International Airport
News

Most flights canceled for Colorado Springs Airport and Denver International Airport

7:22 am
Weather closings and delays: Wednesday, March 13
Covering Colorado

Weather closings and delays: Wednesday, March 13

Dangerous blizzard and winter storm to impact the Pikes Peak region today
Weather

Dangerous blizzard and winter storm to impact the Pikes Peak region today

Most flights canceled for Colorado Springs Airport and Denver International Airport
News

Most flights canceled for Colorado Springs Airport and Denver International Airport

Scroll to top
Skip to content