US stocks open higher, led by technology and health care

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:40 a.m.

Stocks are opening mostly higher on Wall Street, led by gains in health care and technology companies.

Google’s parent company Alphabet added 1.3 percent in the first few minutes of trading Wednesday. CVS Health rose 2.2 percent.

Rite Aid surged 9 percent after the company announced a management purge, which includes the CEO, and plans to cut 400 full-time positions.

The S&P 500 index rose 12 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,803.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 100 points, or 0.4 percent, to 25,657. The Nasdaq rose 36 points, or 0.5 percent, to 7,626.

Associated Press

