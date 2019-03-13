Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Trump: US grounding Boeing 737 Max 8, 9 after Ethiopia crash

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says the U.S. is issuing an emergency order grounding all Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9 aircraft in the wake of a crash of an Ethiopian Airliner that killed 157 people.

Many nations in the world had already barred the Boeing 737 Max 8 from its airspace, but until now, the Federal Aviation Administration had been saying that it didn’t have any data to show the jets are unsafe.

Trump said Wednesday that the FAA would be making the announcement soon to ground the planes.

He says any plane currently in the air will go to its destination and then be grounded.

Trump says pilots and airlines have been notified.

He says the safety of the American people is of “paramount concern.”

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
The Latest: Winter storm conditions in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

The Latest: Winter storm conditions in Colorado Springs

1:30 pm
President Trump to order grounding of all Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9 aircraft
News

President Trump to order grounding of all Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9 aircraft

12:48 pm
Viewer Photos: March Blizzard of 2019
Covering Colorado

Viewer Photos: March Blizzard of 2019

11:58 am
The Latest: Winter storm conditions in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

The Latest: Winter storm conditions in Colorado Springs

President Trump to order grounding of all Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9 aircraft
News

President Trump to order grounding of all Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9 aircraft

Viewer Photos: March Blizzard of 2019
Covering Colorado

Viewer Photos: March Blizzard of 2019

Scroll to top
Skip to content