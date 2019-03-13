Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Trump not ‘thrilled’ with California plan to halt executions

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’s not “thrilled” with California’s plan to halt death penalty executions.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom planned to sign an executive order Wednesday giving a reprieve to the 737 inmates on his state’s death row.

Trump tweeted Wednesday that voters don’t support Newsom’s decision on behalf of the “737 stone cold killers.” Trump says “Friends and families of the always forgotten VICTIMS are not thrilled, and neither am I!” Trump has cultivated an image of himself as a tough-on-crime president and has said drug dealers should face the ultimate penalty.

In remarks prepared for delivery Wednesday, Newsom calls the death penalty a “failure” that has discriminated against the mentally ill, minorities and the poor. Newsom also says innocent people have been wrongly convicted and sometimes executed.

Associated Press

