Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Texas fires men’s tennis coach after bribery indictment

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The University of Texas has fired men’s tennis coach Michael Center after he was among those indicted on charges of taking bribes to help students get into top schools.

Center was placed on leave Tuesday when federal officials unveiled indictments of a sweeping college admissions bribery scandal. Center was accused of taking up nearly $100,000 to get a student into school by listing him as a tennis recruit and offering him a books scholarship.

Once enrolled the student never played tennis.

According to his indictment, one payment to Center was $60,000 in cash in an Austin hotel parking lot.

Center’s attorney has said the coach is innocent.

Center coached Texas for 18 years.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
WATCH LIVE: News5 coverage of blizzard impact on Colorado
Covering Colorado

WATCH LIVE: News5 coverage of blizzard impact on Colorado

4:32 pm
Colorado State Patrol Corporal struck and killed on I-76
Covering Colorado

Colorado State Patrol Corporal struck and killed on I-76

4:21 pm
Weather closings and delays: Thursday March 14
Breaking News

Weather closings and delays: Thursday March 14

4:08 pm
WATCH LIVE: News5 coverage of blizzard impact on Colorado
Covering Colorado

WATCH LIVE: News5 coverage of blizzard impact on Colorado

Colorado State Patrol Corporal struck and killed on I-76
Covering Colorado

Colorado State Patrol Corporal struck and killed on I-76

Weather closings and delays: Thursday March 14
Breaking News

Weather closings and delays: Thursday March 14

Scroll to top
Skip to content