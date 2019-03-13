Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Teen at center of viral encounter sues CNN over reporting

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky teen at the heart of an encounter with a Native American activist in Washington has sued CNN for $275 million, alleging the Cable News Network falsely labeled him a racist who instigated a threatening confrontation.

The attorneys for Nicholas Sandmann also filed suit last month against The Washington Post and are threatening numerous other news organizations, including The Associated Press.

In papers filed Tuesday in federal court in Covington, Sandmann and his parents alleged that CNN had engaged in “falsely attacking, vilifying and bullying” Sandmann.

A CNN spokesperson declined to comment.

Associated Press

