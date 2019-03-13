Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Search warrants released in North Carolina election probe

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Unsealed search warrants show that a North Carolina political operative suspected of illegally handling election ballots in 2016 was under state and FBI surveillance when he and associates used ATMs days before last year’s primary.

The information was in warrants unsealed Wednesday in a state investigation that’s yielded felony election-law charges against Leslie McCrae Dowless Jr.

A December search warrant sought video, account holder information and other data for two Bladen County ATMs used in May by Dowless and people who did campaign work for him. The warrants apparently seek information on deposits, withdrawals or other transactions.

Warrants also seek records concerning Dowless’ cellphone and a second bank.

Dowless and others face charges for their activities in 2016 and last year’s GOP primary.

Dowless’ lawyer didn’t return messages seeking comment.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Viewer Photos: March Blizzard of 2019
Covering Colorado

Viewer Photos: March Blizzard of 2019

11:58 am
The Latest: Winter storm conditions in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

The Latest: Winter storm conditions in Colorado Springs

11:04 am
Red Cross opening shelters during blizzard
Covering Colorado

Red Cross opening shelters during blizzard

11:01 am
Viewer Photos: March Blizzard of 2019
Covering Colorado

Viewer Photos: March Blizzard of 2019

The Latest: Winter storm conditions in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

The Latest: Winter storm conditions in Colorado Springs

Red Cross opening shelters during blizzard
Covering Colorado

Red Cross opening shelters during blizzard

Scroll to top
Skip to content