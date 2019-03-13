Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Ohio governor doesn’t think GM will revive assembly plant

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s governor says it seems clear that General Motors isn’t planning on making a new line of vehicles at its assembly plant in the state.

The plant near Youngstown that shut down last week is one of five factories GM wants to close by next January.

Union leaders are hoping GM will agree during contract talks this summer to bring a new vehicle to the plant.

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine tells The Vindicator in Youngstown that GM has given no hints about using the plant again.

He also says the automaker has indicated it’s talking with another company about using the site.

DeWine says GM isn’t saying who it’s talking with and that the state is ready to help bring jobs back to the plant once it knows more details.

___

Information from: The Vindicator, http://www.vindy.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Weather closings and delays: Wednesday, March 13
Covering Colorado

Weather closings and delays: Wednesday, March 13

7:35 am
Dangerous blizzard and winter storm to impact the Pikes Peak region today
Weather

Dangerous blizzard and winter storm to impact the Pikes Peak region today

7:35 am
Most flights canceled for Colorado Springs Airport and Denver International Airport
News

Most flights canceled for Colorado Springs Airport and Denver International Airport

7:22 am
Weather closings and delays: Wednesday, March 13
Covering Colorado

Weather closings and delays: Wednesday, March 13

Dangerous blizzard and winter storm to impact the Pikes Peak region today
Weather

Dangerous blizzard and winter storm to impact the Pikes Peak region today

Most flights canceled for Colorado Springs Airport and Denver International Airport
News

Most flights canceled for Colorado Springs Airport and Denver International Airport

Scroll to top
Skip to content