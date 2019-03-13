Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

North Macedonia: First female candidate in presidential race

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Election authorities in North Macedonia have confirmed three candidates for the April 21 presidential elections, including a law professor running as the first female candidate in the newly renamed country.

Center-left candidate Stevo Pendarovski is facing conservative professor Gordana Siljanovska Davkova for the largely ceremonial post. Blerim Reka, representing two small ethnic Albanian parties, is also running.

Incumbent conservative President Gjorge Ivanov will serve out his second five-year term through May 12. He fiercely opposed a deal between his country’s social democrat government and neighbor Greece to change the country’s name from Macedonia to North Macedonia, ending a decades-old dispute.

On Wednesday, State Election Commission spokeswoman Ljupka Gugucevska told the AP that all three candidates had gathered the required 10,000 signatures to be eligible in the election.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Viewer Photos: March Blizzard of 2019
Covering Colorado

Viewer Photos: March Blizzard of 2019

11:58 am
The Latest: Winter storm conditions in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

The Latest: Winter storm conditions in Colorado Springs

11:04 am
Red Cross opening shelters during blizzard
Covering Colorado

Red Cross opening shelters during blizzard

11:01 am
Viewer Photos: March Blizzard of 2019
Covering Colorado

Viewer Photos: March Blizzard of 2019

The Latest: Winter storm conditions in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

The Latest: Winter storm conditions in Colorado Springs

Red Cross opening shelters during blizzard
Covering Colorado

Red Cross opening shelters during blizzard

Scroll to top
Skip to content