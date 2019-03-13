Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
New York inaugurates its $25 billion mini-city, Hudson Yards

NEW YORK (AP) — A towering, climbable sculpture called Vessel is scheduled to open Friday as the visual centerpiece of a $25 billion New York City complex called Hudson Yards.

The project is the city’s most ambitious development since the rebuilding of the World Trade Center.

It’s also among the most expensive private real estate projects in U.S. history.

When complete, the 28-acre (11-hectare) site will include 16 skyscrapers, a hotel, a school, the highest outdoor observation deck in the Western Hemisphere, a performing arts center and a shopping mall that also opens Friday.

About half the complex is complete, with the rest scheduled to be done by 2025.

The steel Vessel is 150 feet (46 meters) tall and can accommodate 600 visitors at a time.

Associated Press

