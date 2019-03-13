Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Legal fight between moonwalker Buzz Aldrin and kids is over

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A lawyer for Apollo 11 moonwalker Buzz Aldrin says a legal fight over whether Aldrin is competent to manage his affairs is over.

Attorney Keith Durkin said Wednesday that two of Aldrin’s adult children have withdrawn their petition seeking guardianship of Aldrin’s affairs, and the former astronaut has dropped his civil lawsuit against his children and former manager. Aldrin had accused them of financial shenanigans and slandering him.

Durkin didn’t offer any further details.

The 89-year-old Aldrin says in a statement that the end of the legal fighting will help restore family harmony.

In a statement, his children, Andy and Jan Aldrin, asked for privacy in allowing the family to work through their issues.

Aldrin sued his children after they filed a petition saying their father was suffering from delusions and paranoia.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
CSFD rescuing person stuck on Manitou incline
Covering Colorado

CSFD rescuing person stuck on Manitou incline

2:48 pm
Find power outages in your area, what to do in case of an outage
Covering Colorado

Find power outages in your area, what to do in case of an outage

2:34 pm
Large trees, downed power lines in Pueblo
Covering Colorado

Large trees, downed power lines in Pueblo

2:30 pm
CSFD rescuing person stuck on Manitou incline
Covering Colorado

CSFD rescuing person stuck on Manitou incline

Find power outages in your area, what to do in case of an outage
Covering Colorado

Find power outages in your area, what to do in case of an outage

Large trees, downed power lines in Pueblo
Covering Colorado

Large trees, downed power lines in Pueblo

Scroll to top
Skip to content