LA suburb in deal with Tesla for large fast-charging site

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — A Los Angeles suburb has agreed to a deal with Tesla to build what’s described as the largest fast-charging site for electric vehicles in the western United States.

Southern California News Group reports the Pasadena City Council this week voted for a five-year pact with Tesla to create 44 publicly accessible charging locations on the top of a parking structure.

Under the deal, Tesla would pay for 24 so-called super chargers for Tesla vehicles only.

The company would also install infrastructure for the city utility to add 20 fast-charging stations for non-Tesla vehicles.

The city sees the agreement as helping it achieve climate goals by attracting zero-emission vehicles.

Information from: Pasadena Star-News, http://www.pasadenastarnews.com/

Associated Press

Associated Press

