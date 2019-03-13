Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Kelly appears in Chicago court in child support case

CHICAGO (AP) — R. Kelly’s publicist says the R&B singer wants his child support payments lowered, but it doesn’t appear that they were reduced during the most recent hearing in the case.

The judge in Kelly’s child support case has sealed it and prohibited attorneys from talking to the media about it, so it’s unclear if Kelly made such a pitch during Wednesday’s hearing in Chicago. However, the Chicago Sun-Times reports that Kelly’s criminal defense lawyer, Steve Greenberg, said there would be “no change in anything.”

Wednesday’s court appearance was Kelly’s first since last week, when a judge ordered him jailed for failing to pay more than $160,000 in back child support. Kelly was released Saturday after the money was paid.

Publicist Darryll Johnson said Wednesday that Kelly’s friends and family put up the money.

In the criminal case, Kelly has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of criminal sexual abuse.

Associated Press

