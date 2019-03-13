Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
In success for ‘Captain Marvel,’ a defeat for trolls

NEW YORK (AP) — Captain Marvel possesses superhuman strength, cosmic awareness and, it turns out, the ability to vanquish trolls.

Marvel’s “Captain Marvel,” the superhero factory’s first movie fronted solely by a female hero, last weekend notched the sixth largest global opening ever and in five days of release has already sold $524 million tickets worldwide. That was despite the efforts of a vocal minority to sabotage the movie’s release in a campaign to lower audience scores and disseminate false information about the film’s star, Brie Larson.

It’s a playbook borrowed from the political realm and brought into the movie theater. But after previous similar campaigns against “Ghostbusters” and “The Last Jedi,” Hollywood studios are fighting back, as are sites like Rotten Tomatoes and YouTube.

Associated Press

