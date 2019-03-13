Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
‘He’s shady’: Ringleader in college scandal irritated others

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — For 25 years, William “Rick” Singer was in the business of helping high school students get into some of the country’s top colleges. He gained a reputation as a master salesman who got results, but also someone who came across as devious and out for himself, say some of those who knew him professionally.

High school guidance counselors in Sacramento used to warn each other, “He’s shady. Be careful.”

Some of those who encountered him say they were not surprised this week to see Singer’s name at the center of one of the biggest college admissions scandals on record.

Singer pleaded guilty to federal charges Tuesday that he conspired with wealthy parents to pay bribes to get their children into top schools.

Associated Press

