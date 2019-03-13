Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Guilty plea likely in sex slave case against self-help group

NEW YORK (AP) — A co-founder of an embattled upstate New York self-help organization is expected to plead guilty in a case featuring sensational claims that some followers became branded sex slaves.

Nancy Salzman is due in federal court in Brooklyn on Wednesday afternoon for a plea hearing. There was no response to a request for comment from one of her lawyers.

Salzman was a co-founder of NXIVM, a cult-like group based near Albany. Prosecutors say a secret society within the organization branded women with a spiritual leader’s initials and forced them to have sex with him.

The leader, Keith Raniere, is set to go on trial next month. Also charged in the case are Salzman’s daughter as well as Seagram liquor fortune heiress Clare Bronfman and TV actress Allison Mack.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Dangerous blizzard and winter storm to impact the Pikes Peak region today
Weather

Dangerous blizzard and winter storm to impact the Pikes Peak region today

5:22 am
Man shot multiple times in southwest Colorado Springs
News

Man shot multiple times in southwest Colorado Springs

4:50 am
Colorado Springs Police investigating deadly shooting
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs Police investigating deadly shooting

11:43 pm
Dangerous blizzard and winter storm to impact the Pikes Peak region today
Weather

Dangerous blizzard and winter storm to impact the Pikes Peak region today

Man shot multiple times in southwest Colorado Springs
News

Man shot multiple times in southwest Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs Police investigating deadly shooting
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs Police investigating deadly shooting

Scroll to top
Skip to content