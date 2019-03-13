Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Georgia Senate backs new electronic voting machines

ATLANTA (AP) — Just months after a highly contentious race for Georgia governor, the state Senate has approved a House plan to purchase new electronic touchscreen voting machines that print a paper ballot.

It’s a big step toward replacing Georgia’s current outdated voting system, which offers no auditable paper trail. But some say it’s a big step in the wrong direction.

The proposal comes amid several ongoing lawsuits challenging the state’s handling of elections as well as a probe by U.S. House Democrats.

Republican lawmakers and county election officials say the proposed touchscreen machines are the easiest to administer and can accommodate all Georgians, including those with disabilities, under one system.

Democrats, voting integrity activists and cyber security experts say the machines are hackable and that hand-marked paper ballots would be cheaper and more secure.

The proposal now goes back to the House to consider Senate amendments.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
The Latest: Winter storm conditions in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

The Latest: Winter storm conditions in Colorado Springs

1:30 pm
President Trump to order grounding of all Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9 aircraft
News

President Trump to order grounding of all Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9 aircraft

12:48 pm
Viewer Photos: March Blizzard of 2019
Covering Colorado

Viewer Photos: March Blizzard of 2019

11:58 am
The Latest: Winter storm conditions in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

The Latest: Winter storm conditions in Colorado Springs

President Trump to order grounding of all Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9 aircraft
News

President Trump to order grounding of all Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9 aircraft

Viewer Photos: March Blizzard of 2019
Covering Colorado

Viewer Photos: March Blizzard of 2019

Scroll to top
Skip to content