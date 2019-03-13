Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Entrance exam cheaters exploited rules for disabled students

Federal court papers detail how college entrance exam policies aimed at helping students with disabilities were exploited to enable cheating in a massive college admissions bribery scandal.

At least 50 people were charged in the scheme, which included not only admissions test cheating but also bribing coaches to gain admission into elite schools.

An affidavit made public Tuesday alleges that parents were told to seek disability accommodations for their children and then request the exams be given at centers where test administrators were bribed “to allow a third party to facilitate cheating.” Court papers say clients paid $15,000 to $75,000 per test structured as charitable donations.

Weather closings and delays: Wednesday, March 13
Weather closings and delays: Wednesday, March 13

Dangerous blizzard and winter storm to impact the Pikes Peak region today
Dangerous blizzard and winter storm to impact the Pikes Peak region today

Most flights canceled for Colorado Springs Airport and Denver International Airport
Most flights canceled for Colorado Springs Airport and Denver International Airport

