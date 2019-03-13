Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
El Salvador’s president-elect criticizes China

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Nayib Bukele of El Salvador has not decided whether to keep relations with China but says the Asian nation is not being respectful to his country.

In his first public remarks since winning election last month, the 37-year-old Bukele said Wednesday during a visit to Washington that China does not respect the rules of commerce, manipulates its currency and meddles into other countries’ democracies.

Last year, current President Salvador Sanchez Ceren switched El Salvador’s diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to Beijing, a move that prompted Washington to recall its ambassador.

Associated Press

WATCH LIVE: News5 coverage of blizzard impact on Colorado
Colorado State Patrol Corporal struck and killed on I-76
Weather closings and delays: Thursday March 14
