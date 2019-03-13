Dem chairman satisfied, for now, with Cohen answer on pardon

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee says he does “not see the need for further action” against Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen after he clarified his testimony under oath about never seeking a pardon from Trump.

In a letter to Rep. Elijah Cummings, lawyer Michael Monico clarified that Cohen had asked one of his lawyers to explore the possibility of a pardon before he left a joint-defense agreement with Trump last June.

Cohen testified Feb. 27 that “I have never asked for, nor would I accept, a pardon from President Trump.”

Monico said the statement “could have been clearer” but was still true. Republicans say Cohen may have committed perjury, but Cummings hasn’t signaled a willingness to issue a criminal referral.