Carlson comments signal brawl for advertisers

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest controversy over statements made by Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson is as much about a high-stakes battle over his network’s financial future as it is over what he said on a radio show a decade ago.

The liberal advocacy group Media Matters for America this week released two batches of recordings Carlson made as a guest on a radio show where he made denigrating remarks about race and gender. It was timed to coincide with Fox’s first-ever sales meeting with advertisers on Wednesday.

Media Matters says it wants to pressure Fox into better behavior by making advertisers aware of what is being said on the air.

Carlson says critics want to shut Fox down.

