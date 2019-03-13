Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Buttons with profanity at Georgia Capitol spark lawsuit

ATLANTA (AP) — A civil liberties group is demanding that police on the Georgia Capitol grounds allow demonstrators to wear Planned Parenthood buttons that include profanity.

In a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday, the American Civil Liberties Union says two women who oppose legislation that would ban some abortions wore pink buttons that included the profanity as part of a slogan.

The lawsuit says Capitol police ordered both women to remove the buttons March 7 and that officers told others that items with “curse words” weren’t allowed because children were present.

Georgia Department of Public Safety Capt. Mark Perry says the agency will abide by whatever the federal courts decide.

The ACLU cites a Vietnam-era U.S. Supreme Court ruling that a man had the right to wear a jacket using profanity to refer to the draft while in a courthouse.

Associated Press

