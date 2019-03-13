Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Bill passes to ban abortions based on gender, disability

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s Republican-led legislature has passed a bill that would ban abortion for women seeking to end their pregnancies because of the gender, race or disability of the fetus.

The bill that cleared the legislature Wednesday would ban abortions based on the fetus’s sex, race, color, national origin — or diagnosis or potential diagnosis of the congenital condition Down syndrome or any other disability.

It passed the Senate 32-4, part of an aggressive agenda by GOP-dominated legislatures in Kentucky and several other states to restrict abortion.

Soon after the bill was sent to the state’s anti-abortion governor, Republican Matt Bevin, the American Civil Liberties Union said Wednesday that it will challenge the measure in court.

Bevin responded to the ACLU challenge, tweeting: “Bring it! Kentucky will always fight for life.”

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
WATCH LIVE: News5 coverage of blizzard impact on Colorado
Covering Colorado

WATCH LIVE: News5 coverage of blizzard impact on Colorado

4:32 pm
Colorado State Patrol Corporal struck and killed on I-76
Covering Colorado

Colorado State Patrol Corporal struck and killed on I-76

4:21 pm
Weather closings and delays: Thursday March 14
Breaking News

Weather closings and delays: Thursday March 14

4:08 pm
WATCH LIVE: News5 coverage of blizzard impact on Colorado
Covering Colorado

WATCH LIVE: News5 coverage of blizzard impact on Colorado

Colorado State Patrol Corporal struck and killed on I-76
Covering Colorado

Colorado State Patrol Corporal struck and killed on I-76

Weather closings and delays: Thursday March 14
Breaking News

Weather closings and delays: Thursday March 14

Scroll to top
Skip to content