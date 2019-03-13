Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Amazon driver paralyzed in shooting over parking spot sues

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — A driver for Amazon who is paralyzed from the waist down after being shot in a dispute over a parking spot in Missouri is suing the accused shooter.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 21-year-old Jaylen Walker of St. Louis is seeking at least $100,000 in damages from Larry Thomlison of St. Charles in a lawsuit filed Tuesday.

Thomlison, who turns 66 Thursday, was charged last week with assault and armed criminal action.

Authorities say Walker parked March 5 in a handicapped-accessible space outside a St. Charles Target store.

Police say Thomlison, who had a placard allowing him to park in handicapped-accessible spots, became angry. The men struggled and Thomlison was knocked to the ground. Police say he responded by shooting Walker in the back.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

