4-year-old boy, grandparents survive Illinois plane crash

WATERLOO, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a 4-year-old boy and his grandparents were rescued after their small plane crashed in southern Illinois.

The fixed-wing single-engine Piper PA-32 was traveling from Mobile, Alabama, when it went down Tuesday in rural Monroe County on its way to St. Louis Downtown Airport in Cahokia, Illinois.

The plane crashed into the yard of Waterloo police officer Trin Daws. He says he and another man broke the plane’s windows with a fire extinguisher and pulled the boy out.

Sheriff’s Maj. Jim Lansing says the boy, his grandmother and his grandfather were talking when they were taken to hospitals. He says they suffered injuries that weren’t life threatening.

Lansing says the grandmother told authorities a warning light went on, oil was spewing onto the windshield and they couldn’t see.

Associated Press

