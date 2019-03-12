Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

US immigration agency moves to close international offices

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Homeland Security Department is moving toward closing immigration services offices outside the United States, saying it is expected to free up millions of dollars a year to better address a backlog in domestic locations.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services spokeswoman Jessica Collins said Tuesday that the agency is in preliminary discussions to close offices in 20 countries outside the United States. There are about 70 employees in Great Britain, Mexico, South Africa, Italy, India, the Philippines, China and other countries.

Collins says the agency will work closely with the State Department to avoid any interruptions to services overseas.

Organizations including Amnesty International and Human Rights First criticized the move saying that closing international offices would mean fewer services for refugees. The agency says refugee processing won’t be affected.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Weather closings and delays: Wednesday, March 13
Covering Colorado

Weather closings and delays: Wednesday, March 13

8:32 pm
Study finds Colorado companies relaxing marijuana testing policies
Covering Colorado

Study finds Colorado companies relaxing marijuana testing policies

8:31 pm
Colorado challenges US withholding of funds over immigration
Covering Colorado

Colorado challenges US withholding of funds over immigration

8:02 pm
Weather closings and delays: Wednesday, March 13
Covering Colorado

Weather closings and delays: Wednesday, March 13

Study finds Colorado companies relaxing marijuana testing policies
Covering Colorado

Study finds Colorado companies relaxing marijuana testing policies

Colorado challenges US withholding of funds over immigration
Covering Colorado

Colorado challenges US withholding of funds over immigration

Scroll to top
Skip to content