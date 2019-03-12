Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

US expands program making asylum seekers wait in Mexico

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. government program requiring asylum seekers to wait in Mexico has expanded to a second port of entry.

Homeland Security officials say the program is now at the Calexico port, about 120 miles east of the San Ysidro port where the program began in January. So far, 240 people total have been returned to wait out their asylum cases.

The Trump administration’s program is a potentially seismic shift on how the U.S. handles the cases of immigrants seeking asylum and fleeing persecution in their homeland.

It is being implemented as border arrests soared in February to a 12-year-high and more than half of those stopped arrived as families, many of them asylum seekers who generally turn themselves in instead of trying to elude capture.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Honda recalling over one million vehicles
News

Honda recalling over one million vehicles

12:34 pm
Three people hurt, Hinsdale County sheriff’s home destroyed in avalanche
Covering Colorado

Three people hurt, Hinsdale County sheriff’s home destroyed in avalanche

12:03 pm
Hollywood actresses charged in college bribery scheme
News

Hollywood actresses charged in college bribery scheme

11:33 am
Honda recalling over one million vehicles
News

Honda recalling over one million vehicles

Three people hurt, Hinsdale County sheriff’s home destroyed in avalanche
Covering Colorado

Three people hurt, Hinsdale County sheriff’s home destroyed in avalanche

Hollywood actresses charged in college bribery scheme
News

Hollywood actresses charged in college bribery scheme

Scroll to top
Skip to content