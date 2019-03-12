Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Trump vs. California immigration suit heads to appeals court

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Trump administration will try to persuade an appeals court to block California laws aimed at protecting immigrants.

At issue in Wednesday’s hearing before the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is a 2018 lawsuit by the administration over three California laws that extended protections to people in the country illegally.

The White House says the laws obstruct federal immigration enforcement efforts. It’s one of several lawsuits between the White House and the Democratic-dominated state.

A U.S. judge in Sacramento kept two of the laws in place in July but blocked part of a third.

The Trump administration is asking a three-judge panel of the 9th Circuit to entirely block all three laws. The panel will hear arguments but won’t rule immediately.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Weather closings and delays: Wednesday, March 13
Covering Colorado

Weather closings and delays: Wednesday, March 13

10:42 pm
New Pentagon transgender rule sets limits for troops
News

New Pentagon transgender rule sets limits for troops

10:41 pm
External manager chosen for struggling Pueblo middle schools
News

External manager chosen for struggling Pueblo middle schools

10:12 pm
Weather closings and delays: Wednesday, March 13
Covering Colorado

Weather closings and delays: Wednesday, March 13

New Pentagon transgender rule sets limits for troops
News

New Pentagon transgender rule sets limits for troops

External manager chosen for struggling Pueblo middle schools
News

External manager chosen for struggling Pueblo middle schools

Scroll to top
Skip to content