Trump to present Medal of Honor of late Army staff sergeant

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will award a posthumous Medal of Honor to an Army staff sergeant killed in Iraq while trying to subdue a suicide bomber.

The White House says Travis Atkins’ heroic sacrifice in June 2007 in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom saved the lives of three fellow soldiers.

Trump plans to present the medal — the nation’s highest military honor — to Atkins’ son, Trevor, and family at the White House on March 27.

According to the White House, Atkins, of Bozeman, Montana, was attempting to subdue the suspected insurgent when he realized the man was trying to detonate a bomb strapped to him. Atkins used his body to shield fellow soldiers from the explosion.

Aktins was on his second tour of duty in Iraq at the time.

Associated Press

Associated Press

