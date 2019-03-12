Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Tribes seek to keep flags from Capitol after pipeline bills

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Two Native American tribes in South Dakota are asking that their flags not be displayed at the state Capitol after lawmakers approved bills this session aimed at potential protests against the planned Keystone XL oil pipeline.

The Argus Leader reports the quick passage of Gov. Kristi Noem’s protest legislation was the breaking point for the tribes. The requests come after Noem said last month she planned to permanently display the flags of the nine tribes in South Dakota in the Capitol rotunda.

Crow Creek Sioux Tribe Chairman Lester Thompson Jr. says the tribe has worked to build a new relationship with the state, but Noem and the Legislature have “destroyed our trust” and the hope of moving toward reconciliation.

Oglala Sioux Tribe President Julian Bear Runner says the tribe’s flag represents a “commitment to protect Mother Earth.”

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Weather closings and delays: Wednesday, March 13
Covering Colorado

Weather closings and delays: Wednesday, March 13

8:32 pm
Study finds Colorado companies relaxing marijuana testing policies
Covering Colorado

Study finds Colorado companies relaxing marijuana testing policies

8:31 pm
Colorado challenges US withholding of funds over immigration
Covering Colorado

Colorado challenges US withholding of funds over immigration

8:02 pm
Weather closings and delays: Wednesday, March 13
Covering Colorado

Weather closings and delays: Wednesday, March 13

Study finds Colorado companies relaxing marijuana testing policies
Covering Colorado

Study finds Colorado companies relaxing marijuana testing policies

Colorado challenges US withholding of funds over immigration
Covering Colorado

Colorado challenges US withholding of funds over immigration

Scroll to top
Skip to content