The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending March 10, 2019:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Aquaman (2018)

2. Instant Family

3. A Star Is Born (2018)

4. Creed II

5. The Favourite

6. Bohemian Rhapsody

7. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

8. Free Solo

9. Ralph Breaks the Internet

10. The Spy Who Dumped Me

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. Can You Ever Forgive Me?

2. Ben Is Back

3. The Wife

4. The Hole In the Ground

5. The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot

6. RBG

7. Thunder Road

8. The Dawn Wall

9. The Clovehitch Killer

10. Third Eye Spies

__

(copyright) 2019 Apple Inc.

Associated Press

Associated Press

