Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

The Latest: Assault arrest after Portland mayor complains

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Latest on the response by police and prosecutors to violent protesters in Portland, Oregon. (all times local):

4:21 p.m.

A member of the right-wing Proud Boys protest group has been arrested following an assault in June of a man in Portland, Oregon.

The arrest Tuesday came a day after Portland’s mayor complained that police and prosecutors were essentially ignoring the violent protests within the city and not bringing people to justice.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that 23-year-old Donovon Lyle Flippo of Vancouver, Washington, is charged with third-degree assault, a felony, and fourth-degree assault, a misdemeanor. He was booked into jail. It wasn’t clear if he had an attorney.

Flippo and another Proud Boys member were indicted last month in connection with a June 8, 2018, assault. Authorities say the other man hasn’t yet been arrested.

___

8:37 a.m.

The mayor of Portland, Oregon, is criticizing how local prosecutors and his own Police Bureau handle street violence among political factions that frequently clash on the city’s streets.

In a news conference Monday, Ted Wheeler called for a change to rules and laws if they do not allow police officers to arrest brawlers and vowed that anyone fighting on Portland streets will not escape unpunished.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Wheeler said it defies belief that left- and right-wing protesters who fight on Portland streets can evade arrest and prosecution. Yet he said that is exactly the advice his aides have received from Multnomah County prosecutors.

Protests featuring both right-wing and left-wing groups occur often in Portland. Police have at times struggled to contain the violent clashes that ensue.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Damaging winds and blizzard conditions on Wednesday
Weather

Damaging winds and blizzard conditions on Wednesday

5:00 pm
Blizzard Warning now in effect for almost all of El Paso county
Covering Colorado

Blizzard Warning now in effect for almost all of El Paso county

4:50 pm
CSPD and shelters prepare to help homeless ahead of storm
Colorado Living

CSPD and shelters prepare to help homeless ahead of storm

4:35 pm
Damaging winds and blizzard conditions on Wednesday
Weather

Damaging winds and blizzard conditions on Wednesday

Blizzard Warning now in effect for almost all of El Paso county
Covering Colorado

Blizzard Warning now in effect for almost all of El Paso county

CSPD and shelters prepare to help homeless ahead of storm
Colorado Living

CSPD and shelters prepare to help homeless ahead of storm

Scroll to top
Skip to content