Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Smollett expected at hearing to discuss cameras in courtroom

CHICAGO (AP) — “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett is expected at a Chicago hearing to discuss whether cameras will be allowed in the courtroom during his disorderly conduct case.

A spokeswoman for Smollett’s attorneys says the actor is expected to attend Tuesday’s hearing in Cook County criminal court.

A grand jury indicted Smollett last week on 16 felony counts accusing him of lying to the police about being the victim of a racist and homophobic attack by two masked men in downtown Chicago.

Police allege that Smollett, who is black and gay, staged the Jan. 29 attack because he was unhappy with his salary and wanted to promote his career. He is free on bond and has another hearing scheduled for Thursday.

Smollett’s attorneys have called the charges “prosecutorial overkill” and say the actor maintains his innocence.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Blizzard Warning now in effect for almost all of El Paso county
Covering Colorado

Blizzard Warning now in effect for almost all of El Paso county

9:54 am
Firefighters rescue moose stuck in window well in Keystone
Colorado Living

Firefighters rescue moose stuck in window well in Keystone

9:18 am
Wind and snow set to create dangerous driving conditions Wednesday
News

Wind and snow set to create dangerous driving conditions Wednesday

8:29 am
Blizzard Warning now in effect for almost all of El Paso county
Covering Colorado

Blizzard Warning now in effect for almost all of El Paso county

Firefighters rescue moose stuck in window well in Keystone
Colorado Living

Firefighters rescue moose stuck in window well in Keystone

Wind and snow set to create dangerous driving conditions Wednesday
News

Wind and snow set to create dangerous driving conditions Wednesday

Scroll to top
Skip to content