Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Self-driving test vehicle added to auto history museum

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — One of General Motors’ first self-driving test vehicles is going on display at an automotive history museum in suburban Detroit.

The Henry Ford history attraction announced Tuesday that it has acquired a modified pre-production Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle.

The GM-donated vehicle originally made its debut testing on the streets of San Francisco in 2016. Now it will be displayed at the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation in Dearborn.

The camera- and sensor-equipped vehicle is the first autonomous car to be added to The Henry Ford collection. It’ll be next to a 1959 Cadillac El Dorado at the “Driving America” exhibit, which chronicles the history of the automobile.

The Henry Ford President and CEO Patricia Mooradian says self-driving capabilities “will fundamentally change our relationship with the automobile.” She says the acquisition “is paramount in how we tell that story.”

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Honda recalling over one million vehicles
News

Honda recalling over one million vehicles

12:34 pm
Three people hurt, Hinsdale County sheriff’s home destroyed in avalanche
Covering Colorado

Three people hurt, Hinsdale County sheriff’s home destroyed in avalanche

12:03 pm
Hollywood actresses charged in college bribery scheme
News

Hollywood actresses charged in college bribery scheme

11:33 am
Honda recalling over one million vehicles
News

Honda recalling over one million vehicles

Three people hurt, Hinsdale County sheriff’s home destroyed in avalanche
Covering Colorado

Three people hurt, Hinsdale County sheriff’s home destroyed in avalanche

Hollywood actresses charged in college bribery scheme
News

Hollywood actresses charged in college bribery scheme

Scroll to top
Skip to content