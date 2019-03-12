Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Schiff: Pelosi is ‘absolutely right’ on impeachment

WASHINGTON (AP) — A key House investigator says Speaker Nancy Pelosi is “absolutely right” to hold back on impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff sided with Pelosi, who said Democrats shouldn’t pursue impeachment unless there’s overwhelming and bipartisan support for doing so. Her comments to The Washington Post riled some liberals in the House Democratic caucus.

But Schiff said Tuesday, “I think the speaker is absolutely right.” He said pursuing impeachment without bipartisan political support would be doomed to “failure.”

Schiff said Democrats need to see the report from special counsel Robert Mueller. He said that if the Justice Department tries to withhold any of it, the House might bring in Mueller to testify.

Schiff spoke at a breakfast hosted by the Christian Science Monitor.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Blizzard Warning now in effect for all of El Paso county
Covering Colorado

Blizzard Warning now in effect for all of El Paso county

9:54 am
Firefighters rescue moose stuck in window well in Keystone
Colorado Living

Firefighters rescue moose stuck in window well in Keystone

9:18 am
Wind and snow set to create dangerous driving conditions Wednesday
News

Wind and snow set to create dangerous driving conditions Wednesday

8:29 am
Blizzard Warning now in effect for all of El Paso county
Covering Colorado

Blizzard Warning now in effect for all of El Paso county

Firefighters rescue moose stuck in window well in Keystone
Colorado Living

Firefighters rescue moose stuck in window well in Keystone

Wind and snow set to create dangerous driving conditions Wednesday
News

Wind and snow set to create dangerous driving conditions Wednesday

Scroll to top
Skip to content