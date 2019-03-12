SAT, ACT college test makers defend integrity amid scandal

Federal court papers detail how college entrance exam policies aimed at helping students with disabilities were exploited to enable cheating in a massive college admissions bribery scandal.

At least 50 people were charged in the scheme, which included not only admissions test cheating but also bribing coaches to gain admission into elite schools.

An affidavit made public Tuesday alleges that parents were told to seek disability accommodations for their children and then request the exams be given at centers where test administrators were bribed “to allow a third party to facilitate cheating.” Court papers say clients paid $15,000 to $75,000 per test structured as charitable donations.

The College Board, maker of the SAT exam, and ACT Inc. provide accommodations for students with medically documented disabilities.

Both defend their exams’ integrity.